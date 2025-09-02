Manchester City: A Call for Mental Strength in the Premier League Battle

Manchester City is under scrutiny following two consecutive losses in the Premier League, as winger Jeremy Doku calls for enhanced mental resilience. Doku expressed concerns during a press conference ahead of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers, highlighting the team's struggle with confidence.

With only three points from their first three games, Manchester City initially triumphed over Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, subsequent defeats by Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have cast a shadow over their start. Doku emphasizes the need for mental toughness when recovering after conceding goals.

The tight schedule is also a factor; the team had minimal pre-season preparation after the Club World Cup in June. As Doku seeks to regain form during international duty, he reflects on the team's adjustment post-Kevin De Bruyne's departure to Napoli and looks forward to meeting him again in the Champions League.