Left Menu

Manchester City: A Call for Mental Strength in the Premier League Battle

After two consecutive Premier League defeats, Manchester City's Jeremy Doku stresses the need for improved mental resilience. With challenges cited from a packed schedule and a weak start, Doku hopes to regain confidence during upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The departure of Kevin De Bruyne adds to the club's adjustment period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:24 IST
Manchester City: A Call for Mental Strength in the Premier League Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Manchester City is under scrutiny following two consecutive losses in the Premier League, as winger Jeremy Doku calls for enhanced mental resilience. Doku expressed concerns during a press conference ahead of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers, highlighting the team's struggle with confidence.

With only three points from their first three games, Manchester City initially triumphed over Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, subsequent defeats by Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion have cast a shadow over their start. Doku emphasizes the need for mental toughness when recovering after conceding goals.

The tight schedule is also a factor; the team had minimal pre-season preparation after the Club World Cup in June. As Doku seeks to regain form during international duty, he reflects on the team's adjustment post-Kevin De Bruyne's departure to Napoli and looks forward to meeting him again in the Champions League.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

 India
2
Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

 India
3
BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

 India
4
Breach of Privilege Notice Rocks Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Breach of Privilege Notice Rocks Himachal Pradesh Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025