Jay Vine's Double Triumph at Vuelta a Espana Stage 10

Jay Vine claimed victory in stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, triumphing on the climb to El Ferial Larra Belagua. He overtook Pablo Castrillo in the final kilometers of the 175.3 km ride, marking his second individual stage win this year. Jonas Vingegaard reclaimed the red jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:53 IST
In an electrifying showdown at the Vuelta a Espana, Australian cyclist Jay Vine clinched victory in stage 10, marking his second stage win of this year's race. Vine, riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, made his decisive move five kilometers from the finish atop El Ferial Larra Belagua, overtaking Spain's Pablo Castrillo.

Vine, who previously won the mountains classification last year and continues to lead this year, celebrated his triumph with elation, stating that each victory is uniquely challenging yet rewarding. Pablo Castrillo, who appeared set for victory, finished in second place, 35 seconds behind the Aussie.

Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard staged a dramatic reclaim of the leader's red jersey from Norway's Torstein Traeen. The Danish rider's strategic performance on the final climb rendered him 26 seconds ahead in the general classification, setting the stage for the 157.4km medium mountain journey to Bilbao.

