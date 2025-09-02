Intense Battles and Stunning Turnarounds on Day 2 of KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors

The KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors' second day unfolded with excitement at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium and Sree Kanteerava Stadium, showcasing thrilling matches. Top seeds such as Snigdha Kanta, Angel Patel, and Deepshika Vinayagamurthy advanced with ease, with Srishti Kiran making her mark by clinching a straight-sets victory, according to KSLTA.

In the Boys' Singles, third seed Dev Vipul Patel, fourth seed Vishal Vasudev M, and sixth seed Adhiraj Thakur proceeded to the next round. Additionally, impressive performances from Rohith Hari Balaji Gobinath and Niyanth Badrinarayanan highlighted the day. Rohith, showcasing resilience, overcame seventh seed Prakaash Sarran in an intense three-set showdown, turning the tide after the initial set.

American Niyanth Badrinarayanan also emerged victorious, combating a spirited Yashwin Dahiya to seal his advancement with a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1 win. 13-year-old Srishti Kiran thrived in the girl's category, defeating Tejaswi Mannen 7-6 (6), 6-3, securing her progression. Another gripping match saw Angel Patel make a remarkable comeback against Devashree Mahadeshwar, surviving a match stretching almost three hours.

