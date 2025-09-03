Left Menu

Turmoil on Two Wheels: The Ayuso-UAE Contract Controversy

Juan Ayuso has publicly criticised UAE Team Emirates-XRG for terminating his contract early amidst ongoing tensions during the Vuelta a Espana. The team announced the mutual agreement citing differences in vision. Ayuso expressed dissatisfaction over the timing and nature of the announcement, alleging damage to his reputation.

Tensions have escalated between Juan Ayuso and UAE Team Emirates-XRG following the cyclist's public criticism over the early termination of his contract. The announcement, made during the Vuelta a Espana, cited a mutual agreement due to irreconcilable differences in development plans and sporting philosophy.

Ayuso, who was critical of the statement's timing and suddenness, believes it was an attempt to tarnish his image, disrupting the sporting environment and the team's unity. He claims he only received a 30-minute notice before the formal announcement was released, which he found deeply objectionable.

Despite the controversy, the UAE team secured another victory in Tuesday's Vuelta stage, even as internal conflicts simmered, highlighting the complex dynamics within professional cycling teams.

