Alcaraz Advances with Dominating Performance

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday, delivering a commanding victory over Czech player Jiri Lehecka with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz showcased impeccable form, not dropping a single set at Flushing Meadows and impressing the audience with 28 winners, avoiding any break points throughout the match.

Despite having defeated Alcaraz earlier this season in Doha, Lehecka was outperformed this time. Alcaraz's next challenge awaits in the form of the winner between 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic and fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

