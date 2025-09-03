Left Menu

Alcaraz Advances with Dominating Performance

Carlos Alcaraz advances to the U.S. Open semi-finals after defeating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. Alcaraz maintained a flawless performance at Flushing Meadows, showing off 28 winners and dominating his opponent. He awaits the winner between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz for his next challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 01:15 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday, delivering a commanding victory over Czech player Jiri Lehecka with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz showcased impeccable form, not dropping a single set at Flushing Meadows and impressing the audience with 28 winners, avoiding any break points throughout the match.

Despite having defeated Alcaraz earlier this season in Doha, Lehecka was outperformed this time. Alcaraz's next challenge awaits in the form of the winner between 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic and fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

Justice and Controversy: The Final Phase of Bolsonaro's Historic Trial

