Carlos Alcaraz Powers Into U.S. Open Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals after defeating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. He has yet to drop a set and will face either Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz next. Despite previous defeat by Lehecka, Alcaraz dominated the match and eyes reclaiming the number-one ranking.

03-09-2025
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament's second seed, breezed into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday with a commanding victory over Czech player Jiri Lehecka, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz left fans enthralled as he effortlessly dispatched 28 winners without facing a single break point.

Though Lehecka previously triumphed over Alcaraz in Doha, he struggled this time, only able to watch as the Spaniard's powerful forehand finished the match. Alcaraz will next compete against the winner of the match between 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic and American fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

Alcaraz's performance was marked by a dynamic first game break, aided by Lehecka's double faults. The 2022 champion maintained momentum into the second set and as tensions rose, Lehecka faltered with another double fault, conceding another break. In the final set's seventh game, Alcaraz smiled as he crafted precise shots.

