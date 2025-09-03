Carlos Alcaraz Powers Into U.S. Open Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament's second seed, breezed into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday with a commanding victory over Czech player Jiri Lehecka, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz left fans enthralled as he effortlessly dispatched 28 winners without facing a single break point.

Though Lehecka previously triumphed over Alcaraz in Doha, he struggled this time, only able to watch as the Spaniard's powerful forehand finished the match. Alcaraz will next compete against the winner of the match between 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic and American fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

Alcaraz's performance was marked by a dynamic first game break, aided by Lehecka's double faults. The 2022 champion maintained momentum into the second set and as tensions rose, Lehecka faltered with another double fault, conceding another break. In the final set's seventh game, Alcaraz smiled as he crafted precise shots.