Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka secured her place in the U.S. Open semi-finals after her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew due to a knee injury. Vondrousova had shown promise with notable victories but was forced to end her run prematurely.

A marketing coup has emerged in the NFL as DUDE Wipes partners with the Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push' play. The collaboration was announced ahead of the Eagles' 2025 season opener, with the team embracing the partnership wholeheartedly.

In baseball, the New York Mets placed outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the injured list due to a hamstring issue, recalling Jared Young in his stead. Simultaneously, Olympic champion Gabby Thomas announced her withdrawal from the World Championships owing to an Achilles injury.

