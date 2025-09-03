Sabalenka Advances, NFL's 'Tush Push' & More: Sports Headlines
The latest sports news includes Sabalenka progressing to the U.S. Open semis due to Vondrousova's injury, a marketing partnership for Eagles' 'Tush Push', and Jon Jones' charges being dropped. Jessica Pegula and Carlos Alcaraz advance in the U.S. Open, while Gabby Thomas exits the World Championships due to injury.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka secured her place in the U.S. Open semi-finals after her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew due to a knee injury. Vondrousova had shown promise with notable victories but was forced to end her run prematurely.
A marketing coup has emerged in the NFL as DUDE Wipes partners with the Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push' play. The collaboration was announced ahead of the Eagles' 2025 season opener, with the team embracing the partnership wholeheartedly.
In baseball, the New York Mets placed outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the injured list due to a hamstring issue, recalling Jared Young in his stead. Simultaneously, Olympic champion Gabby Thomas announced her withdrawal from the World Championships owing to an Achilles injury.
