The Alcaraz Effect: Tennis's New Era Unfolds at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz's presence at the U.S. Open is captivating fans as much as his buzz cut did at the start. The 22-year-old, tipped to advance tennis alongside Jannik Sinner, has reached the semi-finals, showcasing skilled play and a distinct flair for fan engagement.

Ben Shelton described Alcaraz as the 'most exciting thing in tennis,' highlighting his dynamic playing style and spirited interaction with the audience. Alcaraz's matches are attracting record crowds, with eager fans paying premium prices to witness his unique talent and charm firsthand.

Alcaraz's influence, dubbed the 'Alcaraz Effect', is reshaping the tennis landscape as he competes for major titles. His rivalry with Sinner signifies a forthcoming era beyond the 'Big Three'. John McEnroe praised his remarkable abilities and potential to redefine greatness in the sport.