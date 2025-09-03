Left Menu

Shaking Up Test Cricket: Cook and Vaughan Call for Rule Changes

Alastair Cook has proposed allowing Test cricket teams to take a new ball at any point within 160 overs, instead of the current 80-over restriction. Michael Vaughan echoed this call for flexibility, suggesting rules allowing substitutions beyond just concussion-related cases, citing limitations witnessed in recent games.

Shaking Up Test Cricket: Cook and Vaughan Call for Rule Changes
In an innovative proposal, former England captain Alastair Cook is advocating for more flexibility in Test cricket by allowing teams to take the new ball at any stage within 160 overs. This shift from the current rule, which requires waiting 80 overs for a fresh ball, could add tactical depth to the format.

Cook elaborated on this idea during the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, suggesting that teams could choose to take their two allocated new balls at any point within the 160 overs, offering strategic options to captains.

Adding to the discussion, former skipper Michael Vaughan also called for revolutionary changes, urging cricket to allow player substitutions not limited to concussion cases. Vaughan highlighted the need for this change, pointing to recent instances where players were forced to continue under injury due to restrictive rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

