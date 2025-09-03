Shaking Up Test Cricket: Cook and Vaughan Call for Rule Changes

In an innovative proposal, former England captain Alastair Cook is advocating for more flexibility in Test cricket by allowing teams to take the new ball at any stage within 160 overs. This shift from the current rule, which requires waiting 80 overs for a fresh ball, could add tactical depth to the format.

Cook elaborated on this idea during the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, suggesting that teams could choose to take their two allocated new balls at any point within the 160 overs, offering strategic options to captains.

Adding to the discussion, former skipper Michael Vaughan also called for revolutionary changes, urging cricket to allow player substitutions not limited to concussion cases. Vaughan highlighted the need for this change, pointing to recent instances where players were forced to continue under injury due to restrictive rules.

