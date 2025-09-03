Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has pledged to do 'whatever it takes' to participate in the upcoming Ashes series. Currently dealing with a back injury possibly exacerbated by increased workload, Cummins remains optimistic about recovering in time for the November Perth Test.

The 32-year-old fast bowler will sit out upcoming matches against New Zealand and India, alongside Sheffield Shield games leading up to the Ashes. Cummins expressed confidence in handling risks and believes limited preparation will suffice, considering his experience.

Medical scans revealed ongoing back issues post the West Indies series. Cummins is currently under a restricted training regime to address his injuries, reassessments are set for next month. Despite frequent injuries in the past, Cummins remains hopeful about minimizing cricket absences.

