Sangram Singh's Triumphant MMA Return: Breaking Age Barriers

Sangram Singh, the esteemed Fit India Icon and Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, has declared his much-anticipated return to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Singh is set to participate in an upcoming international tournament in Poland, competing in the 83-90 kg category, according to a release from MMA. At 40, Singh, known for his vegetarian lifestyle, is the world's first fighter to compete in MMA at this age, achieving a historic milestone as the first Indian male wrestler to win an international MMA bout. He continues his quest to shatter age-related stereotypes in professional combat sports.

Singh's landmark entry into MMA was marked at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia. There, he triumphed over a Pakistani opponent in just 90 seconds, placing him among the elite fighters worldwide who have transitioned to MMA later in life. His victory asserts that age bears no ceiling on athletic prowess. "Age is just a number when your soul refuses to give up," Singh remarked during his training. "Stepping into the octagon in Georgia at 40, against a competitor 17 years my junior, I wasn't merely fighting for myself but to show dreamers in their 20s, 30s, and 40s that their time is yet to come. This Poland tournament is my next chapter."

The journey of this Rohtak-born champion is a poignant testament for athletes across ages. Singh's transformation from wheelchair-bound due to rheumatoid arthritis to international MMA victor epitomizes the essence of the Fit India movement, which he embodies. Speaking on common misconceptions, Singh said, "My vegetarian lifestyle isn't a restriction—it's my superpower." He explained how a plant-based diet enhances his physical capabilities and mission to showcase Indian traditions on the global stage. Singh's participation in the Poland MMA event goes beyond personal ambition, serving as a guiding light for the global sports community, particularly inspiring young athletes.

