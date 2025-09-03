Football's Frenzied Fixtures: Jules Kounde's Call for Change

Jules Kounde, the French defender, has voiced significant concerns over the increasingly packed football calendar, urging the governing bodies to reconsider the exhaustive scheduling that impacts not only players but the broader community surrounding the sport.

Ahead of France's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland, Kounde highlighted how the relentless fixture pace affects the entire football ecosystem. He remarked on Wednesday that the burden falls on families and the professionals around the sport, beyond just the players.

The packed schedule saw Manchester City's Rayan Cherki and Arsenal's William Saliba withdraw due to injury, and PSG's Ousmane Dembele miss training. Kounde believes the current overconsumption is diminishing the sport's value and calls for changes to ensure its sustainability.

