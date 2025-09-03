Tony de Zorzi's Setback: Hamstring Injury Sidelines South African Batsman

South Africa's batsman Tony de Zorzi has been sidelined from the remainder of the One-Day International (ODI) series against England following a hamstring injury. De Zorzi sustained the injury during the first ODI at Headingley, Leeds, while fielding on Tuesday.

Although de Zorzi was unable to continue fielding, South Africa did not require his batting expertise in their dominant seven-wicket win. Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday that de Zorzi will head home for scans to assess the injury's severity, and no replacement will be called up.

Meanwhile, Matthew Breetzke has recovered from his hamstring strain and is ready for selection in Thursday's second ODI at Lord's, as per the official statement. (Reported by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, Edited by Christian Radnedge)