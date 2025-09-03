Left Menu

Germany Eyes Glory: Aiming for 2026 World Cup Triumph

Germany, led by coach Julian Nagelsmann, aims to win the 2026 World Cup, kicking off their qualifiers against Slovakia. Despite past setbacks in the last two World Cups, Nagelsmann stresses the importance of goals and confidence. Germany faces competition in Group A, targeting steady progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Germany, four-time world champions, are gearing up for the 2026 World Cup with high hopes, as stated by coach Julian Nagelsmann on Wednesday. They face Slovakia in their first qualifier on Thursday, embarking on their campaign in Bratislava before a home match against Northern Ireland on September 7 in Cologne.

With aspirations set on the prestigious tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year, Nagelsmann emphasized the necessity of goals. "It is healthy to set goals," he asserted, acknowledging concerns that fans might view winning the World Cup as overly ambitious.

Despite being knocked out early in the past two World Cups, Germany remains a favorite in Group A, which includes Luxembourg. Nagelsmann highlights the importance of focusing on the process and stabilizing the team following recent losses in the Nations League. Winning matches with dominance remains the top priority.

