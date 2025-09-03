Left Menu

Ferrari's Monza Magic: Paying Tribute While Facing Challenges

Ferrari will commemorate Niki Lauda's first title at Monza during the Italian Grand Prix. Celebrations include retro livery reminiscent of the 1975 312T car. Despite ongoing struggles, Ferrari aims to boost morale with fan support. McLaren's Piastri and Norris vie for titles in an intense racing season.

Updated: 03-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:46 IST
Ferrari is gearing up to celebrate its storied past at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, even as it grapples with ongoing challenges. This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the late Niki Lauda's first Formula One title with the team, achieved in front of passionate fans on the iconic circuit.

In tribute, current drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will don a special red and white retro livery, evoking the legendary 312T car from 1975. Adding to the nostalgia, former driver Jean Alesi will drive a V12-powered Ferrari 412 T2, offering fans a thrilling blast from the past on race day.

While Ferrari faces a tough season, second in overall standing but without a win since 2008, team boss Fred Vasseur highlights the uplifting support of the tifosi as motivation. McLaren, meanwhile, maintains a commanding lead in the constructors' standings, with drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris locked in a title battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

