Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: A U.S. Open Semi-Final Showdown

Naomi Osaka marked her triumphant return to the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday by overcoming Karolina Muchova in a 6-4 7-6(3) match. This victory highlights Osaka's resurgence in the world of tennis as she continues to build upon her Grand Slam achievements, four years after her last major win.

Osaka, who resumed her career last season post-maternity leave, has maintained an unbeaten streak in major quarter-finals, now standing at 5-0. Her next challenge will be against Amanda Anisimova, setting the stage for an intense semi-final clash. Expressing emotions, Osaka admitted surprise at not shedding tears given the significance of her comeback.

During the match, Muchova, affected by a left leg issue, presented a formidable challenge with her inventive play despite her physical struggles. Ultimately, Osaka's perseverance prevailed. "It was an incredibly difficult match," she reflected, acknowledging Muchova's prowess and cherishing her current opportunity to compete at such a high level again.

(With inputs from agencies.)