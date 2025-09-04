Clash of Titans: Warholm, Benjamin, and Dos Santos in Record-Breaking 400m Hurdles Face-off at Tokyo

Karsten Warholm is set to defend his 400 meters hurdles title in Tokyo, seeking to clinch a historic fourth consecutive world championship. Yet, the Norwegian star will face stiff competition from Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos, runners who have consistently challenged his dominance.

The trio, all elite athletes in their own right, collectively hold the 24 fastest times ever recorded in the event, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Their last encounter, at the Stockholm Diamond League, saw Benjamin leading with a world-best time, narrowly outpacing dos Santos and Warholm.

While fierce rivals on the track, off it, the athletes maintain a cordial relationship grounded in mutual respect. Benjamin, who edged out Warholm for Olympic gold previously, highlights the sportsmanship among them, stating, 'It's not the UFC; we've got no room for unnecessary beef.' As the Tokyo showdown approaches, anticipation builds for an electrifying race.

