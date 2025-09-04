World Cup 2023: Dynamic Ticket Pricing Debuts - Grab Yours Now!
FIFA has introduced dynamic pricing for the 2023 World Cup tickets, with prices ranging from $60 to $6,730. Fans are encouraged to buy early, especially if residing in hosting cities. The tournament, expanded to 48 nations, will take place in the USA, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2023.
- Country:
- United States
Next year's World Cup is setting the stage for an unprecedented ticketing approach, debuting dynamic pricing strategies with costs soaring between $60 for group-stage matches to a hefty $6,730 for the final event.
FIFA's Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi, urges fans to secure their tickets early, especially those locally residing in the 11 U.S. sites, three Mexican venues, and two Canadian stadiums hosting the expanded 48-nation tournament from June 11 to July 19, 2023.
Although ticket purchase opportunities are initially restricted to Visa cardholders, subsequent ticketing phases will unfold in the fall, amidst a new official resale platform and hospitality packages ranging brutally from $3,500 to over $70,000 per person.
(With inputs from agencies.)
