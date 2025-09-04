Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in Stunning U.S. Open Upset
Amanda Anisimova defeated Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, just two months after being overpowered by Swiatek at Wimbledon. Anisimova's powerful strokes and poise secured her third major semifinal appearance. She aims to maintain this form against Naomi Osaka in the upcoming semifinals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:46 IST
Amanda Anisimova made waves by defeating Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, pulling off a major upset over the six-time Grand Slam champion.
Having suffered a crushing defeat to Swiatek at Wimbledon, Anisimova displayed poise and power, bringing the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd to their feet. "To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me," the New Jersey-born 24-year-old expressed.
With 23 winners and only 12 unforced errors, Anisimova was the more aggressive player. She will next face Naomi Osaka, poised to continue her impressive run and reach a second consecutive major final.
Advertisement