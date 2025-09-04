Left Menu

Cristian Roldan Joins U.S. Squad for International Friendlies

Cristian Roldan, a midfielder for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders, has been added to the U.S. roster for upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan. Despite not scoring in 37 international appearances, Roldan aims to enhance team dynamics. The roster includes players like Christian Pulisic and Sergiño Dest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morristown | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:07 IST
Midfielder Cristian Roldan has been called up to the United States national team for upcoming friendly matches against South Korea and Japan. Scheduled for this Saturday at Harrison, New Jersey and next Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, the games will test the abilities of the 30-year-old, who has no international goals despite 37 appearances.

Roldan was a part of the 2022 World Cup roster but did not take the field in any matches. As a current player for the Seattle Sounders, he assisted his team in clinching the Leagues Cup last weekend. In preparation for his national assignment, Roldan will join his American teammates this Thursday.

The 24-player roster curated by Coach Mauricio Pochettino also includes well-known names like Christian Pulisic and Sergiño Dest. Pochettino's lineup features athletes across various clubs, ranging from goalkeepers like Roman Celentano to forwards such as Folarin Balogun, aiming to solidify team chemistry ahead of international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

