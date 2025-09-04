Rising to Global Heights: Fitri Saari's Vision for Malaysian Hockey

Top Malaysian hockey player, Fitri Saari, recommends that Malaysian players should gain experience in international leagues to boost the sport's profile in the country. Saari himself aims to secure a spot in the upcoming Hockey India League to showcase his talent on a larger stage. Already registered for the mini auction, Fitri is keen to demonstrate his competitive edge.

Saari, a key figure in Malaysia's silver-medal victory at the Asian Games 2018, argues that playing in foreign leagues is crucial for gaining exposure. He believes that participating in the Hockey India League or Holland's league would enhance Malaysian players' skills and international experience.

Historically, Malaysian hockey shone brightly in the late 20th century, but has since struggled at the Olympic level. Saari hopes to inspire the next generation by breaking the Olympic qualification drought since 2000. He also calls for Malaysia to host more major international tournaments to further develop the sport domestically.

