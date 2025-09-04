Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Aims for 90m to Defend Javelin World Title in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin sensation, aims to cross the 90m mark to defend his world title in Tokyo. Despite recent top finishes, Chopra acknowledges the need for improvement. With guidance from coach Jan Zelezny, Chopra strives for gold against tough competition from Germany's Julian Weber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:21 IST
Neeraj Chopra Aims for 90m to Defend Javelin World Title in Tokyo
Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, India's foremost figure in athletics, is determined to surpass the 90-meter mark to retain his javelin world title in Tokyo. Despite his focus generally being on podium finishes, Chopra realizes additional distance is crucial for defending his crown this month.

Since clinching Olympic gold in Tokyo four years ago, and amassing accolades including a Diamond League trophy and World Championship gold, Chopra enlisted three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny as coach last November. The partnership helped him set a personal best of 90.23m in Doha earlier this year.

However, Chopra's recent performances have fallen short of the coveted 90m. In the Diamond League Final in Zurich, he managed 85.01m, trailing behind Germany's Julian Weber whose 91.51m throw set the bar high. As the Tokyo championship approaches, Chopra acknowledges the importance of distance in major competitions while valuing the pursuit of medals.

TRENDING

1
Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Spin Legacy in Cricket

Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Spin Legacy in Cricket

 India
2
Technology, innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Modi after talks with Singapore counterpart Wong.

Technology, innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Mod...

 India
3
US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations

US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations

 India
4
Historic GST Cut Hailed Amid Himachal Disaster

Historic GST Cut Hailed Amid Himachal Disaster

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025