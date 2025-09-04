Neeraj Chopra Aims for 90m to Defend Javelin World Title in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra, India's foremost figure in athletics, is determined to surpass the 90-meter mark to retain his javelin world title in Tokyo. Despite his focus generally being on podium finishes, Chopra realizes additional distance is crucial for defending his crown this month.

Since clinching Olympic gold in Tokyo four years ago, and amassing accolades including a Diamond League trophy and World Championship gold, Chopra enlisted three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny as coach last November. The partnership helped him set a personal best of 90.23m in Doha earlier this year.

However, Chopra's recent performances have fallen short of the coveted 90m. In the Diamond League Final in Zurich, he managed 85.01m, trailing behind Germany's Julian Weber whose 91.51m throw set the bar high. As the Tokyo championship approaches, Chopra acknowledges the importance of distance in major competitions while valuing the pursuit of medals.