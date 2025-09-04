Shikhar Dhawan Interrogated in Major Betting Scandal Probe

In a significant development, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning related to an alleged money laundering operation tied to an illegal betting app.

Sources indicate that Dhawan entered the ED's central Delhi office Thursday morning, where his testimony was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is believed to be connected to the app, known as 1xBet, through endorsements, and the agency is keen to unravel these connections.

The broader investigation targets various illegal betting apps accused of swindling investors of billions and tax evasion. With the online betting market in India rapidly expanding, the government has introduced legislation to ban real-money online gaming, emphasizing a firm stance against these platforms.

