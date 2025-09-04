Left Menu

Shikhar Dhawan Interrogated in Major Betting Scandal Probe

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over links to an alleged illegal betting app, connected to a money laundering case. Authorities are analyzing the growing online betting market, valued over USD 100 billion, which has impacted millions of Indian users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:48 IST
Shikhar Dhawan Interrogated in Major Betting Scandal Probe
Shikhar Dhawan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning related to an alleged money laundering operation tied to an illegal betting app.

Sources indicate that Dhawan entered the ED's central Delhi office Thursday morning, where his testimony was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is believed to be connected to the app, known as 1xBet, through endorsements, and the agency is keen to unravel these connections.

The broader investigation targets various illegal betting apps accused of swindling investors of billions and tax evasion. With the online betting market in India rapidly expanding, the government has introduced legislation to ban real-money online gaming, emphasizing a firm stance against these platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

 India
2
BIT-Mesra Launches Innovation Centre to Propel Entrepreneurial Spirit

BIT-Mesra Launches Innovation Centre to Propel Entrepreneurial Spirit

 India
3
European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Battles Chaos: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh Battles Chaos: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025