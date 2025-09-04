Left Menu

Steep GST Hike: Watching IPL Matches to Become Pricier

The Indian government has raised the GST on IPL tickets from 28% to 40%, classifying them as 'Luxury Goods'. This change will increase ticket prices, impacting fans. In contrast, international cricket matches will incur only 18% GST on tickets over Rs 500, while tickets under Rs 500 are GST-exempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:31 IST
Steep GST Hike: Watching IPL Matches to Become Pricier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Premier League (IPL) enthusiasts will need to dig deeper into their pockets as the government has increased the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on match tickets from 28% to 40%. This financial adjustment was announced by the Ministry of Finance, sparking reactions across the sports community.

The reclassification of IPL tickets as 'Luxury Goods' means that fans can expect a significant hike in prices. A ticket that previously cost Rs 640, inclusive of 28% GST, will now set fans back by Rs 700 due to the new tax rate.

In contrast, tickets for international cricket matches hosted in India remain unaffected by this luxury tax category. They will continue to be taxed at a lower rate of 18% for tickets priced over Rs 500, and below this threshold, they are exempt. This decision underscores differing tax treatments for national and international games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States
2
K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

 India
3
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

 India
4
Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025