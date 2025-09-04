Pawan Bartwal's Stellar Debut Marks India's Strong Start at World Boxing Championships

In a gripping start to India's campaign at the World Boxing Championships, debutant Pawan Bartwal secured a notable win against Brazil's seasoned fighter Michael Douglas da Silva Trindade. The contest, which was a nail-biter from the start, ended with a hard-fought 3-2 split decision favoring Bartwal.

The match started in Bartwal's favor with a swift early jab, but Trindade came back strong in the second round, pushing Bartwal onto the defensive. However, Bartwal's relentless combinations in the final round clinched his victory.

The championships see other promising Indian contenders like Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, and Hitesh Gulia, who could advance thanks to favorable draws. With Gulia and Jamwal away from key Brazilian challengers, India looks poised for a strong showing.

