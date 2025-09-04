Left Menu

Canadian David Hopkinson Takes Helm at Newcastle United

David Hopkinson has been appointed as the CEO of Newcastle United, succeeding Darren Eales. With extensive experience at Madison Square Garden Sports and Real Madrid, Hopkinson brings a wealth of expertise to the Premier League club. His leadership aims to position Newcastle among the world's elite clubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:08 IST
Newcastle United has announced the appointment of Canadian David Hopkinson as the club's new chief executive officer, succeeding Darren Eales, who stepped down due to health concerns. Eales had publicly disclosed his diagnosis with a chronic form of blood cancer in September last year.

Hopkinson, who previously headed business operations for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Sports, expressed admiration for what Newcastle represents. Describing the club as embodying "extraordinary history and heritage," he emphasized the dedication of its supporters and staff.

Newcastle's chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, praised Hopkinson as an "outstanding executive" with strategic prowess that will be instrumental as the club seeks global growth. Under Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Newcastle aims for sustainable success and has already ended a 56-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

