Shreya Ghoshal to Ignite Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with Grand Performance

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that acclaimed Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal will grace the Grand Opening Ceremony in Guwahati with her performance ahead of the Women's World Cup opener between India and Sri Lanka. Known for recording the tournament's official anthem, "Bring it Home," Ghoshal is set to deliver a live performance that encapsulates the passion and unity of women's cricket on a global scale. Additionally, the ICC disclosed ticketing information and major entertainment plans for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, scheduled across four Indian cities and Colombo, Sri Lanka, according to a media release.

This edition aims to set new standards of accessibility with unprecedented pricing, as tickets for all league matches in India are priced at an accessible Rs. 100 (around USD 1.14) during the first phase. This fan-centric approach is designed to ensure full stadiums and vibrant crowds, contributing to the burgeoning stature and worldwide appeal of the women's game. Google Pay enhances fan engagement by providing exclusive pre-sale access.

Ticket sales started at 19:00 IST on Thursday, September 4, with an exclusive four-day pre-sale period for Google Pay users through Tickets.cricketworldcup.com, which runs until 19:00 IST on Monday, September 8. This enables thousands of fans to secure their spots and immerse themselves in the exhilarating atmosphere. The public sale begins at 20:00 IST on Tuesday, September 9, allowing fans to purchase via the same platform. In this phase, tickets for all round-robin league matches are available exclusively for Google Pay users. Fans can also express interest for the second phase, with sales commencing on Tuesday, September 9, as per the ICC release.

The opening ceremony in Guwahati promises a lively, culturally rich celebration featuring cricket, empowerment, and music. Supported by thematic visuals and on-ground activities, Shreya Ghoshal's performance will indeed be a remarkable start to the month-long celebration of women's cricket.

This year marks the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup's return to India after 12 years, coinciding with unprecedented momentum in women's cricket following record-breaking viewership and growing global investment in the sport. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)