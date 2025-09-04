Punjab Kings Join Forces in Massive Flood Relief Effort

In a move to combat the devastating floods sweeping through Punjab, the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings has announced a strategic partnership with Hemkunt Foundation and Round Table India. This collaboration, under the 'Together for Punjab' initiative, aims to bolster flood relief efforts with a significant donation of Rs 33.8 Lakhs.

The funds will be instrumental in acquiring inflatable rescue boats, crucial for evacuating families, attending to medical emergencies, and delivering essential relief supplies. These boats are set to become vital disaster-response assets for future emergencies in Punjab, ensuring sustained support for flood-affected communities.

Beyond immediate relief, Punjab Kings has launched a fundraising drive via Ketto, targeting an ambitious INR 2 Crore for comprehensive support to the flood-ravaged regions. The proceeds will go to The Global Sikh charity, which will enhance rebuilding efforts, strengthening Punjab's resilience. The state government has reported 37 fatalities, with 1,655 villages severely impacted, as rescue operations continue to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)