Punjab Kings Join Forces in Massive Flood Relief Effort

Punjab Kings collaborate with Hemkunt Foundation and Round Table India, raising Rs 33.8 Lakhs to aid flood-hit Punjab. The campaign will provide rescue boats, essential supplies, and aim to raise INR 2 Crore through Ketto. 37 lives lost, affecting 1,655 villages, as government intensifies relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:52 IST
PBKS logo. (Photo: X). Image Credit: ANI
In a move to combat the devastating floods sweeping through Punjab, the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings has announced a strategic partnership with Hemkunt Foundation and Round Table India. This collaboration, under the 'Together for Punjab' initiative, aims to bolster flood relief efforts with a significant donation of Rs 33.8 Lakhs.

The funds will be instrumental in acquiring inflatable rescue boats, crucial for evacuating families, attending to medical emergencies, and delivering essential relief supplies. These boats are set to become vital disaster-response assets for future emergencies in Punjab, ensuring sustained support for flood-affected communities.

Beyond immediate relief, Punjab Kings has launched a fundraising drive via Ketto, targeting an ambitious INR 2 Crore for comprehensive support to the flood-ravaged regions. The proceeds will go to The Global Sikh charity, which will enhance rebuilding efforts, strengthening Punjab's resilience. The state government has reported 37 fatalities, with 1,655 villages severely impacted, as rescue operations continue to intensify.

