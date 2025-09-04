Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

In a relentless quest for excellence, head coach Craig Fulton remains vigilant about the Indian men's hockey team's performance, even after securing a decisive 4-1 victory against Malaysia in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Acknowledging the recent draw against South Korea, Fulton commended his team's improved execution against Malaysia, propelling them to the top of the league standings. He highlighted the necessity of maintaining composure and focusing on intricate details to ensure continued success.

As the tournament approaches its crucial stages, Fulton's resolve is clear. Emphasizing the win-or-go-home nature of upcoming matches, including the pivotal clash against China, the coach underscored the importance of delivering strong results to advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)