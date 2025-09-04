Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri's Historic US Open Semifinal Journey

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri, alongside his partner Michael Venus, advances to the US Open 2025 men's doubles semifinals. After defeating the 11th-seeded duo of Mektic and Ram, Bhambri reflects on their journey and strong partnership. They will face Skupski and Salisbury in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:34 IST
Yuki Bhambri's Historic US Open Semifinal Journey
Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri (Photo: JioHotstar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Yuki Bhambri, India's top-ranked men's doubles player, has reached his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open 2025, partnering with Michael Venus from New Zealand. The duo secured their spot after a thrilling victory over the 11th seeds, Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram, with scores of 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

Speaking on his achievement, Bhambri expressed a whirlwind of emotions and gratitude for progressing in such a demanding match, praising the formidable opponents known for their Grand Slam prowess. Bhambri noted the strength of his friendship with Venus, stating their 15-year bond has been a crucial aspect of their success on the court.

Bhambri, currently ranked 32nd in the world, had never advanced this far in a Grand Slam event. The duo, who began their journey together at a US summer tournament, will now challenge Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the semifinals, aiming to continue their remarkable run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

 India
2
Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

 Korea
3
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

 India
4
Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025