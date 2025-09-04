Yuki Bhambri's Historic US Open Semifinal Journey

Yuki Bhambri, India's top-ranked men's doubles player, has reached his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open 2025, partnering with Michael Venus from New Zealand. The duo secured their spot after a thrilling victory over the 11th seeds, Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram, with scores of 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

Speaking on his achievement, Bhambri expressed a whirlwind of emotions and gratitude for progressing in such a demanding match, praising the formidable opponents known for their Grand Slam prowess. Bhambri noted the strength of his friendship with Venus, stating their 15-year bond has been a crucial aspect of their success on the court.

Bhambri, currently ranked 32nd in the world, had never advanced this far in a Grand Slam event. The duo, who began their journey together at a US summer tournament, will now challenge Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the semifinals, aiming to continue their remarkable run.

(With inputs from agencies.)