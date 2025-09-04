Left Menu

Uma Chetry Joins India Squad for ODI Series and 2025 World Cup

Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia in India's women's cricket squad for the ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The BCCI is monitoring Bhatia's recovery. The squad update shifts Chetry from India A's warm-up matches, highlighting crucial team changes.

Uma Chetry Joins India Squad for ODI Series and 2025 World Cup
Uma Chetry with Indian Women's Cricket Team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Uma Chetry as the replacement for Yastika Bhatia in the national squad set to face Australia in a three-match ODI series and compete in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Bhatia suffered a knee injury during a training camp in Vizag, prompting this strategic squad alteration. The selection committee and BCCI Medical Team are closely monitoring her recovery, and the cricket community wishes her a swift return to health.

India's updated roster for the upcoming ODI series includes key players such as captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. The team is poised for a tough challenge against Australia, featuring a blend of seasoned athletes and emerging talents. Among them are Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

With Chetry's promotion to the main squad, she is now unavailable for India A's warm-up games ahead of the World Cup. The revised India A lineup, captained by Minnu Mani, is geared up to showcase promising talents like Shafali Verma and Dhara Gujjar. As the preparations gain momentum, both squads are keen to capitalize on the opportunity to shine on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

