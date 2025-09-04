Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

Nine-time IndyCar winner Colton Herta is making waves with his decision to join Formula Two next year, alongside working as a test driver for Cadillac.

This transition, announced by Dan Towriss, CEO of the newest Formula One team, backed by General Motors, comes as Herta seeks to fulfill his Formula One ambitions. Herta, 25, is leaving his secure position in IndyCar to chase the coveted F1 super-licence points through the Formula Two feeder series.

Leaving IndyCar for a junior series like F2 presents a risk, but it's a calculated step in Herta's pursuit of his longstanding dream. Cadillac released a statement confirming Herta's new role, joining F1 veterans Bottas and Perez at the team. Fellow drivers have expressed confidence in Herta's capabilities, acknowledging the competitive nature of the IndyCar series.