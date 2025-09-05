Left Menu

Germany's Stunning Defeat: Slovakia Shakes Up World Cup Qualifying Campaign

Germany suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat against Slovakia in a World Cup qualifying match, jeopardizing their road to the 2026 tournament. Coach Julian Nagelsmann criticized his player's lack of passion and suggested selecting more dedicated athletes. Historically, Germany seldom loses qualifiers away from home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:49 IST
Germany's Stunning Defeat: Slovakia Shakes Up World Cup Qualifying Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Germany faced a major setback as they lost 2-0 to Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier, marking their first away loss in such matches. This defeat casts uncertainty on their path to the 2026 tournament.

Both David Hancko and David Strelec capitalized on German defensive errors, leading Slovakia to a surprising win. The last time Slovakia made it to the World Cup was in 2010. Germany's strategy failed to breach Slovakia's defenses in this game.

Criticism from coach Julian Nagelsmann followed, questioning the team's motivation and hinting at future changes in player selection. Germany must win its remaining games to avoid playoff contention, a scenario rarely encountered by this football powerhouse.

TRENDING

1
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal inspects flood affected areas in Delhi, urges aid and support from government

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal inspects flood affected areas in Delhi, urges aid ...

 India
2
UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs

UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs

 Germany
3
Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of killing woman

Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of killing woman

 India
4
TN CM Stalin greets Malayalis on Onam; leaders across parties extend wishes

TN CM Stalin greets Malayalis on Onam; leaders across parties extend wishes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025