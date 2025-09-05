Germany's Stunning Defeat: Slovakia Shakes Up World Cup Qualifying Campaign

Germany faced a major setback as they lost 2-0 to Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier, marking their first away loss in such matches. This defeat casts uncertainty on their path to the 2026 tournament.

Both David Hancko and David Strelec capitalized on German defensive errors, leading Slovakia to a surprising win. The last time Slovakia made it to the World Cup was in 2010. Germany's strategy failed to breach Slovakia's defenses in this game.

Criticism from coach Julian Nagelsmann followed, questioning the team's motivation and hinting at future changes in player selection. Germany must win its remaining games to avoid playoff contention, a scenario rarely encountered by this football powerhouse.