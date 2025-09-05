Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Nick Kyrgios: The Showdown of the Sexes

Aryna Sabalenka is planning a 'Battle of the Sexes' match against Nick Kyrgios. She aims for a broad audience and hopes to pressure Kyrgios. Kyrgios expects an easy win and will serve with one advantage, hitting toward a smaller court. The match promises to be fun and competitive.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is preparing for a high-profile showdown against tennis star Nick Kyrgios. The duo is planning a 'Battle of the Sexes' match, which Sabalenka confirmed on Thursday after securing a spot in this year's final.

While the specifics of when and where the match will occur are still being finalized, Sabalenka insists the event will draw a large audience and bring significant pressure on Kyrgios. The anticipation is building as the tennis stars prepare for what promises to be an exciting clash.

Earlier this summer, Kyrgios hinted at the match on social media, revealing he would serve with just one shot and target a smaller side of the court. Despite his recent setbacks due to injuries, Kyrgios remains confident in his ability to win. The court's energy will be electric, and fans are eager to witness this promising encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

