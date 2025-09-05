Anisimova Triumphs in Thrilling U.S. Open Semi-Final

Amanda Anisimova staged a dramatic comeback from a set down against Naomi Osaka to secure her place in the U.S. Open final. The match, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, saw tense exchanges and intense rallies that captivated the audience.

Osaka, a two-time champion in New York, initially capitalized on an automated line call disruption, clinching the first set in a nail-biting tiebreak. However, Anisimova responded with resilience, taking the second set and gaining momentum.

In the deciding set, Anisimova ramped up her powerful play, leading 4-1 with a forehand winner and maintained her lead to reach consecutive Grand Slam finals. She will face Aryna Sabalenka in the final, aiming for her maiden major title.

