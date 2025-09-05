Left Menu

Anisimova Triumphs in Thrilling U.S. Open Semi-Final

Amanda Anisimova staged a comeback to defeat Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open semi-final, setting up a final against Aryna Sabalenka for a shot at her first major title. Despite Osaka's strong start, Anisimova's resilience and powerful play in the deciding set clinched her victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:38 IST
Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova staged a dramatic comeback from a set down against Naomi Osaka to secure her place in the U.S. Open final. The match, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, saw tense exchanges and intense rallies that captivated the audience.

Osaka, a two-time champion in New York, initially capitalized on an automated line call disruption, clinching the first set in a nail-biting tiebreak. However, Anisimova responded with resilience, taking the second set and gaining momentum.

In the deciding set, Anisimova ramped up her powerful play, leading 4-1 with a forehand winner and maintained her lead to reach consecutive Grand Slam finals. She will face Aryna Sabalenka in the final, aiming for her maiden major title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

