London City Lionesses secure blockbuster signing of Grace Geyoro for a reported world record fee

London City Lionesses marked its arrival in the Women's Super League with the blockbuster signing of France midfielder Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain, with sections of the British media saying the transfer fee is a world record.

Sky Sports and the BBC, who are broadcast partners with the WSL, are reporting the fee is around 1.4 million pounds ($1.88 million). That would exceed the $1.5 million paid by the Orlando Pride to sign Mexico star Lizbeth Ovalle from Tigres UANL last month.

Neither London City nor PSG Féminines have confirmed the exact fee.

It would be the fourth time in 2025 that the women's transfer record has been broken, after U.S. defender Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave to Chelsea for $1.1 million in January) and Canada striker Olivia Smith (Liverpool to Arsenal for $1.3 million in July).

London City is owned by American businesswoman Michele Kang, who also owns Lyon — PSG's biggest rival in the French league — and the Washington Spirit. Kang — estimated by Forbes to be worth $1.2 billion — heads Kynisca Sports International, a women-led, multi-team global sports organization.

Geyoro is the 16th and biggest signing made by London City Lionesses since getting promoted to the WSL, where it will be the first top-flight independent women's team. Other signings include England forward Nikita Parris, Jana Fernandez from Barcelona and Danielle van de Donk from Lyon.

Geyoro has made 102 appearances and scored 22 goals for France.

The 2025-26 WSL season begins Friday. London City visits Arsenal for its opener on Saturday.

