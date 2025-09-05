Left Menu

France vs. Luxembourg Under-21 soccer game postponed after bus accident

Eight people were reportedly slightly injured in the accident, including four players, three members of staff and the driver.We extend our full support and wish a speedy recovery to the members of the Luxembourg delegation who were injured and traumatized, as well as to the bus driver, said Philippe Diallo, the president of the French soccer federation.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:16 IST
France vs. Luxembourg Under-21 soccer game postponed after bus accident
  • Country:
  • France

A soccer game between France and Luxembourg's Under-21 teams was postponed Friday after the bus carrying the visiting team was involved in a traffic incident in Brittany.

The game was to be played in the town of Lorient as part of the European Under-21 championship qualifying campaign. The French soccer federation said it has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, 2026 at a venue yet to be determined.

According to local newspaper Ouest France, the coach carrying 33 people overturned in a roadside ditch on Thursday near the town of Languidic. Eight people were reportedly slightly injured in the accident, including four players, three members of staff and the driver.

"We extend our full support and wish a speedy recovery to the members of the Luxembourg delegation who were injured and traumatized, as well as to the bus driver,'' said Philippe Diallo, the president of the French soccer federation. ''Faced with this unprecedented situation, UEFA, in coordination with the French and Luxembourg delegations, has wisely decided to postpone the match to a later date."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Canada's high August unemployment buoys bets for rate cut this month

UPDATE 2-Canada's high August unemployment buoys bets for rate cut this mont...

 Global
2
Teachers Day: Set up in 1888, Boys Primary School in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh continues to shine

Teachers Day: Set up in 1888, Boys Primary School in Chhattisgarh's Antagarh...

 India
3
Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional body: INDIA bloc nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Guwahati.

Vice President's office not political institution but high constitutional bo...

 India
4
Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

Blockchain-enabled AI promises privacy and transparency; Scalability still a hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025