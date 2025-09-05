Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signing

London City Lionesses have made France midfielder Grace Geyoro the most expensive women's player in history, signing her from Paris St Germain for 1.4 million pounds ($1.89 million). The fee paid by the promoted Women's Super League team shatters the $1.5 million (1.1 million pounds) paid by NWSL team Orlando Pride for Mexico winger Lizbeth Ovalle last month. (1 British pound = $1.3509) ($1 = 0.7402 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signing

London City Lionesses have made France midfielder Grace Geyoro the most expensive women's player in history, signing her from Paris St Germain for 1.4 million pounds ($1.89 million).

The fee paid by the promoted Women's Super League team shatters the $1.5 million (1.1 million pounds) paid by NWSL team Orlando Pride for Mexico winger Lizbeth Ovalle last month. The deal is also the fourth time this year that the women's transfer record has been broken, with Chelsea paying 900,000 pounds in January for Naomi Girma, before Arsenal splashed out one million pounds to sign Olivia Smith from Liverpool in July.

The 28-year-old Geyoro is London City's 16th permanent signing of a busy close season funded by billionaire owner Michele Kang. "Grace has so many qualities, technically, physically of course as a player," said London City boss Jocelyn Precheur who coached Geyoro at PSG.

"She's a complete player with a lot of experience, a player I know very well, it has been a lot of talking this summer to make this deal, but I'm very happy to start to work with her." Geyoro has scored 22 goals in 103 appearances for France, and has played at the 2024 Olympics, two World Cups and two women's European Championship tournaments.

London City kick off their first WSL season against Champions League winners Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday. (1 British pound = $1.3509)

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

 Global
2
Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensions

Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensio...

 Global
3
US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

 Global
4
New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025