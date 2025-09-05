UPDATE 2-Soccer-Promoted London City smash transfer record with Geyoro signing

London City Lionesses have made France midfielder Grace Geyoro the most expensive women's player in history, signing her from Paris St Germain for 1.4 million pounds ($1.89 million).

The fee paid by the promoted Women's Super League team shatters the $1.5 million (1.1 million pounds) paid by NWSL team Orlando Pride for Mexico winger Lizbeth Ovalle last month. Chelsea signed United States forward Alyssa Thompson from Angel City for a club record one million pounds, according to British media, after initial reports that her transfer fee with add-ons might surpass that paid for Geyoro.

Geyoro's deal is also the fourth time this year the women's transfer record has been broken, with Chelsea paying 900,000 pounds in January for Naomi Girma, before Arsenal splashed out one million pounds to sign Olivia Smith from Liverpool in July. The 28-year-old Geyoro is London City's 16th permanent signing of a busy close season funded by billionaire owner Michele Kang.

"Grace has so many qualities, technically, physically, of course, as a player," said London City boss Jocelyn Precheur who coached Geyoro at PSG. "She's a complete player with a lot of experience, a player I know very well, it has been a lot of talking this summer to make this deal, but I'm very happy to start to work with her."

Geyoro has scored 22 goals in 103 appearances for France, and has played at the 2024 Olympics, two World Cups and two women's European Championship tournaments. London City kick off their first WSL season against Champions League winners Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday.

Thompson's arrival broke Chelsea's previous club record set by Girma's signing in January. The 20-year-old has scored six goals in 16 NWSL games this season, plus three goals in 22 appearances for the U.S. Chelsea, who have won the last six WSL titles, kick off their season at home to Manchester City on Friday.

(1 British pound = $1.3509) ($1 = 0.7402 pounds)

