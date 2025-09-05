Left Menu

Joao Almeida Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Stage 13 Showdown

Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates claimed a thrilling victory in stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana, beating Jonas Vingegaard in a dramatic sprint finish. Almeida's success reduces his gap to the race leader, with Tom Pidcock maintaining third place despite losing time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:57 IST
In an electrifying showdown at the Vuelta a Espana, Portugal's Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates clinched a remarkable victory on stage 13, overcoming Danish leader Jonas Vingegaard. The climactic finish atop Angliru witnessed Almeida and Vingegaard battling fiercely, leaving other contenders trailing in their wake.

Almeida's masterful ascent secured him crucial bonus seconds, narrowing the gap to the red jersey to a mere 46 seconds. Britain's Tom Pidcock faced challenges but managed to retain his third-place position, trailing two minutes and 18 seconds behind Vingegaard.

The demanding 202.7 km journey from Cabezon de la Sal to Alto de L'Angliru saw Australian Jai Hindley make a strong finish in third place, 28 seconds behind the leading duo. The stage highlighted the intense competition and strategic prowess of the riders.

