Veteran Keeper Makes Unexpected Return

Terry Dunn, a 54-year-old Dorking Wanderers fan, will step in as goalkeeper after a last-minute injury left the team without a first-choice option. Despite retiring 28 years ago, Dunn is ready to defend his team's goal in a National League South match against AFC Totton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:06 IST
A surprising turn of events will see 54-year-old Terry Dunn donning the gloves for Dorking Wanderers this Saturday. This comes after their main goalkeeper suffered an untimely spleen injury.

Dunn, a long-time fan and former player, has not played competitively for nearly three decades. However, the Wanderers were unable to sign a replacement in time for the weekend clash against AFC Totton, leaving them no choice but to call on Dunn's experience.

'Playing in goal is like riding a bike—you never forget it,' Dunn mentioned. His determination to contribute to the team's success is undeniable, as club chairman Marc White emphasized his commitment over physical prowess. A new goalie is expected by Monday for a short-term loan.

