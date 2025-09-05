Left Menu

London City Refutes Record Fee Rumors for Geyoro Signing

London City Lionesses have denied paying a world-record fee for Grace Geyoro's transfer from Paris St Germain, claiming the reported figures are exaggerated. However, they acknowledge a substantial investment. Meanwhile, Chelsea also made headlines with Alyssa Thompson's signing for a club-record fee, highlighting a busy transfer period in women's football.

London City Lionesses have refuted claims that they paid a world-record transfer fee for France midfielder Grace Geyoro, who recently joined from Paris St Germain. Initial reports suggested a fee of 1.4 million pounds, but the club's chief executive, Martin Semmens, clarified that the amount was closer to one million pounds.

"It is a fantastic signing and a fantastic player, but the numbers are not quite right," Semmens told talkSPORT. "The figures seem to be inflated, likely by other parties. It's a significant deal around the 1 million pounds mark, but sadly, it's not a world record."

This transfer is part of a busy period for London City, funded by billionaire owner Michele Kang, marking their 16th permanent signing. Geyoro brings experience to the team with 22 goals in 103 appearances for France. Meanwhile, Chelsea set their club transfer record with Alyssa Thompson's acquisition, amidst a series of high-value transfers in the women's game.

