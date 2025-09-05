Left Menu

Daniel Ricciardo Embarks on New Journey as Global Ford Racing Ambassador

Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian racing driver, announces his retirement from competitive racing to take on a new role as Global Ford Racing Ambassador. Ricciardo, who won seven Formula One races with Red Bull, expresses his ongoing passion for motorsports and looks forward to his partnership with Ford.

Daniel Ricciardo
  • Country:
  • Italy

Daniel Ricciardo, the celebrated Australian racing driver, has concluded his illustrious career on the track, as he announced a shift to a new role with Ford. On Friday, Ricciardo disclosed that he would become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

Ford is set to partner with Red Bull, Ricciardo's former Formula One team, from next season as their engine supplier. The 36-year-old Ricciardo last competed in 2024 for the Red Bull-owned team now called Racing Bulls.

Ricciardo expressed his enduring passion for motorsports, despite retiring from racing. In a personal blog for Ford Racing, he stated, "Racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime."

(With inputs from agencies.)

