Daniel Ricciardo Embarks on New Journey as Global Ford Racing Ambassador

Daniel Ricciardo, the celebrated Australian racing driver, has concluded his illustrious career on the track, as he announced a shift to a new role with Ford. On Friday, Ricciardo disclosed that he would become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

Ford is set to partner with Red Bull, Ricciardo's former Formula One team, from next season as their engine supplier. The 36-year-old Ricciardo last competed in 2024 for the Red Bull-owned team now called Racing Bulls.

Ricciardo expressed his enduring passion for motorsports, despite retiring from racing. In a personal blog for Ford Racing, he stated, "Racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime."

