Messi Contemplates Future: Will He Play in the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi expressed uncertainty about participating in the 2026 World Cup despite his stellar performance in Argentina's win over Venezuela. Citing age and previous injuries, he acknowledged the challenges of playing at 39. Argentina's coach has decided to rest Messi for the upcoming qualifier against Ecuador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:21 IST
Lionel Messi has raised doubts regarding his participation in the 2026 World Cup following Argentina's decisive 3-0 victory against Venezuela in the South American qualifiers. Despite his double against La Vinotinto, the 38-year-old star expressed caution about playing next year.

Speaking at the Monumental Stadium, Messi acknowledged the difficulty of competing at 39 due to age and past injuries. "The World Cup is nine months away, and while it seems close, it's also a long-term goal. I'm aware that my journey will conclude at some point," he remarked.

As a precaution, Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, has opted to rest Messi, excluding him from the upcoming match in Ecuador. Messi emphasized the importance of enjoying the game when feeling fit, rather than forcing himself to play while unwell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

