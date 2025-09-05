Messi Contemplates Future: Will He Play in the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi has raised doubts regarding his participation in the 2026 World Cup following Argentina's decisive 3-0 victory against Venezuela in the South American qualifiers. Despite his double against La Vinotinto, the 38-year-old star expressed caution about playing next year.

Speaking at the Monumental Stadium, Messi acknowledged the difficulty of competing at 39 due to age and past injuries. "The World Cup is nine months away, and while it seems close, it's also a long-term goal. I'm aware that my journey will conclude at some point," he remarked.

As a precaution, Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, has opted to rest Messi, excluding him from the upcoming match in Ecuador. Messi emphasized the importance of enjoying the game when feeling fit, rather than forcing himself to play while unwell.

