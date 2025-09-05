US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

Sports fans are eagerly anticipating the U.S. Open semi-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz, who has dominated multiple Grand Slam titles, faces a significant challenge as he seeks to overcome Djokovic on hard court. Meanwhile, Italian Jannik Sinner battles Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semi-final.

Aryna Sabalenka is set to face American Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open final, aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back titles. Her semi-final win over Jessica Pegula marks Sabalenka's consistency at the tournament, with Anisimova overcoming Naomi Osaka in their gripping match.

In MLB, Paul Skenes led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers, showcasing his potential for the Cy Young Award. Meanwhile, motor racing sees Lando Norris dominating Monza practice, while retired racer Daniel Ricciardo takes up a new ambassador role with Ford.

(With inputs from agencies.)