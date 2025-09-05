India Begins Asia Cup Quest with Renewed Zeal

India's cricket team, the defending champions, had a comprehensive practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, finalizing their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

The team's campaign kicks off against the UAE on September 10, followed by encounters with Pakistan and Oman. Key figures like Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were seen in rigorous batting drills.

Jasprit Bumrah, returning from a hiatus, was keenly watched as he resumes his role in the T20 format. The training took place without a preparatory camp back home, as players opted for early acclimatization in the UAE.