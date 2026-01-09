Diplomacy Through Lobbying: India's Standard Practice and Pakistan's Strategic Moves

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Friday that hiring lobbying firms is a conventional practice among nations, embassies, and private organizations to enhance communication with stakeholders. This statement came in response to US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings, indicating India's engagement with US counterparts via such firms.

During a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that hiring lobbying firms has been a tradition since the 1950s for India. He urged the public to explore detailed information available online regarding these firms, emphasizing the normalcy of this practice in Washington DC.

The MEA comments came amid reports of India seeking diplomatic engagement through lobbying firms in Washington. Concurrently, FARA filings revealed Pakistan's extensive lobbying in the US post-Operation Sindoor, aiming to remain on the FATF whitelist after India's decisive military actions in response to the April 2025 Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)