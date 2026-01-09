Left Menu

Diplomacy Through Lobbying: India's Standard Practice and Pakistan's Strategic Moves

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed India's long-standing use of lobbying firms in the US, a standard diplomatic practice. Meanwhile, Pakistan's aggressive lobbying efforts in Washington were revealed, aiming to maintain its FATF whitelist status amid India’s military operations during the 2025 conflict with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:32 IST
Diplomacy Through Lobbying: India's Standard Practice and Pakistan's Strategic Moves
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Friday that hiring lobbying firms is a conventional practice among nations, embassies, and private organizations to enhance communication with stakeholders. This statement came in response to US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings, indicating India's engagement with US counterparts via such firms.

During a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that hiring lobbying firms has been a tradition since the 1950s for India. He urged the public to explore detailed information available online regarding these firms, emphasizing the normalcy of this practice in Washington DC.

The MEA comments came amid reports of India seeking diplomatic engagement through lobbying firms in Washington. Concurrently, FARA filings revealed Pakistan's extensive lobbying in the US post-Operation Sindoor, aiming to remain on the FATF whitelist after India's decisive military actions in response to the April 2025 Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

 India
2
Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

 Uganda
3
Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised by Fadnavis

Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised...

 India
4
Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026