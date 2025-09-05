Left Menu

Thrilling Showdowns at FIDE Grand Swiss: Rising Stars Excel

World Champion D Gukesh was held to a draw by young talent Yagiz Khan Erdogmus, while defending champion R Vaishali showcased excellence by defeating Eline Roebers in the FIDE Grand Swiss. Top-seed Praggnanandhaa secured his first win. The competition continues to heat up with gripping matches across the board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

In a gripping second round at the FIDE Grand Swiss, World Champion D Gukesh was unexpectedly held to a draw by 14-year-old prodigy Yagiz Khan Erdogmus. The match was marked by dramatic swings and time pressures that left spectators astonished.

Meanwhile, defending champion R Vaishali continued to impress by defeating Eline Roebers, putting her in the leading group in the women's section alongside Austria's Olga Bedelka. Vaishali aims to maintain her momentum, having won this event two years ago, bolstering the Indian women's chess scene.

Top-seeded Praggnanandhaa notched his first victory against Ivan Zenlyanskiii, currently playing under the FIDE flag due to Russia's ban. The USD 855,000 prize money event sees Alireza Firouzja, Parham Maghsoodloo, and Anton Demchenko leading with two points each, promising intense competition ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

