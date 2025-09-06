Carlos Alcaraz's Triumph: U.S. Open Glory Against Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, delivered a stunning performance by defeating tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who holds 24 major titles, in straight sets at the U.S. Open. Alcaraz's victory, characterized by a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 scoreline, electrified Arthur Ashe Stadium and lived up to its high expectations.

Despite Djokovic's prior victories against Alcaraz, the 38-year-old seemed weary facing the agile Spaniard. Alcaraz capitalized on this, managing twice as many winners and demonstrating his incredible physical fitness. Alcaraz expressed his elation at reaching the U.S. Open final once again, underscoring the match's intensity.

Djokovic tried to rally in the second set but fell short as Alcaraz held his composure. The Spanish player displayed resilience with strategic plays, even against Djokovic's formidable net play. Ultimately, Alcaraz secured the win, advancing to the final to face either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime.