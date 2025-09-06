Left Menu

Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

Novak Djokovic, at 38, spoke about the challenges of playing a full Grand Slam season as he faces competition from younger players like Alcaraz and Sinner. Despite a strong performance, Djokovic acknowledges the physical demands and uncertainty about his future in tennis Grand Slams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 04:16 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time major champion, revealed uncertainties about participating in a full Grand Slam season next year. At 38, he faces a new generation of tennis stars, including Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, whose dominance is putting strain on his seasoned career.

Djokovic's recent loss to the second-seed Alcaraz at the U.S. Open semi-finals reflects a shift in the major tournament landscape. For the first time since 2017, Djokovic hasn't reached a major final, suggesting that the height of his illustrious career might be diminishing.

Despite acknowledging the difficulty of besting younger players in longer matches, Djokovic remains determined to compete, stating his intention to continue striving for Grand Slam titles. His next destination is Athens, with an uncertain decision about competing in Melbourne next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

